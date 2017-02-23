Half-century hockey ladies put their faith in Jack the skipper

Hockey-playing ladies on the far side of 50 are sticking with experience when it comes to choosing their leader for the new season.

One of the best-known Borders names in the sport, Janet Jack, has been voted in as captain of the Scottish Ladies Over-50 squad for 2017’s series of summer internationals.

Ancrum-born Janet is a very seasoned campaigner when it comes to international playing and coaching – but she is immensely proud to have been chosen by the players she knows so well.

She’ll be in charge when the ladies assess their various playing strengths in Durham against north of England squads from April 21-23, then for the Home Nations in Dublin between June 23-25, followed by an August tournament in Tilburg, Holland.

Janet (53) is well known and the Borders hockey development officer, among other roles in the game, and over the last decade or so, she has helped the Scottish squad grow into teams with multiple age ranges.

Olympians and internationalists mix with less experienced players but everyone is determined to do their best for the team, she said, adding it was very competitive on the pitch but there was great banter and a good, happy famliy environment.

On being the players’ choice, she said: “I am prouder than ever because this is player selection and there are players in there I have so much repsect for. There are Olympic medallists in the squad, so for them to say ‘we want you to lead us on the pitch’ means more than anything and makes me incredibly proud.”