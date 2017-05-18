Grappling and body slamming back in the Borders

A spectacular sporting event is about to coem crashing down on the canvas in Jedburgh with an almighty thud.

The World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) is making a return to south-east Scotland this coming week with a star-studded bout of American-style grappling.

Jedburgh Town Hall is the venue on Thursday evening (May 25) for matches to be taped for the weekly show Wrestling Showdown, which airs weekly on W3LNetwork.com.

W3L is a touring group which presents American-flavoured wrestling events across the UK. Extremely popular with families, the W3L hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad.

Doors open at 6.30pm in Jedburgh, with the first bell at 7pm. The event will see the W3L Heavyweight Championship defended, as Glasgow’s James Scott defends the title against Canadian former WWE star Joe E. Legend.

Also due in action is the popular Irish women’s star and current W3L Womens Champion, Leah Owens, who is set to do battle with Dundee’s Debbie Sharpe.

In addition , Jedburgh wrestling fans will see both Mike Musso and Euan G. Mackie in action who recently went against each other on ITV’s Judge Rinder court room show.

Tickets are available @ www.W3Lwrestling.com and Taylors Newsagents in Jedburgh’s High Street.

The W3L promoters have, for almost 15 years, prided themselves on staging top-quality events around the country, featuring the very best international wrestlers.

There’s more on the website www.W3Lwrestling.com, on Twitter @W3Lwrestling, facebook - /w3lwrestling – or watch by wathing YouTube channel W3LNetwork.com.