Golden anniversary on the green for Gala Waverley ladies

The ladies’ section at Gala Waverley bowling club has celebrated it 50th anniversary.

An afternoon tea was held at the clubrooms, with over 40 past and present members in attendance.

Ladies president, Margaret Wilson, gave an entertaining and informative account of the group’s early days, including the setting up of the Border League at the club and its many championship successes.

As well as Margaret, fellow founder members Eileen Playfair and Eelin Nicholson rolled bowls to mark the occassion.

Ella Grieve, also an original member, and the club’s second president, was unable to attend but was presented with flowers at her home.

The club was formed in the autumn of 1966 and started playing the following year.

Frequent fund-raising events such as jumble sales and coffee mornings were held, while regular activities soon became part of the club’s fabric, including weekend bus tours to Ayrshire, where the ladies enjoyed good accommodation, a theatre trip and matches against three western clubs.

“We were the club that formed the Ladies Border League, after a meeting of seven intersted clubs,” added Margaret. “That has gone on and is quite big.” Over the years, Gala Waverley ladies had representatives in numerous national and international contests. The club is now focusing attention on the Scottish playdowns for this year, putting up several entrants.

Other forthcoming half-century commemorations will include the Mary Coates Trophy, a ladies’ pairs contest in early July in memory of Mary Coates, who died in 1977, and through which the ladies raise money for a cancer-related charity. Mary’s daughter is also due to attend to present the trophy. In August, there is an invitation triples contest at Gala Waverley, which all Borders clubs are invited to enter.