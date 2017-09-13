Get your nominations in for Ettrick & Lauderdale’s sporting best

Clubsport Ettrick & Lauderdale is hosting its annual awards on Friday, November 3 at Gala Rugby Club.

Last year’s awards evening was a resounding success and plans are well under way to ensure this year’s event reaches that high standard – but organisers need you help.

ClubSport Ettrick & Lauderdale Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of the most inspirational people within our community.

From the elite proudly taking medals to its passionate workforce and volunteers, the event is dedicated to deliver excellence in our sports.

Nominations are now open for the following awards; Service to Local Sport Award (SASC), Sports Personality of the year, Junior Sports personality of the year, Coach of the year, Junior Coach of the year and Team of the year, Club of the year and Disability athlete of the year.

To nominate our local sports stars, simply email Lori on llee@liveborders.org.uk with a brief description why your nominee should be considered for the award.

The closing date is Friday, October 6. The awards will be awarded on quality and not the number of votes – so do get involved now!

SALSC SERVICE TO LOCAL SPORT AWARD – This award is presented to a member of the Community who has contributed significantly to sport in the local area. This award is presented to an individual who may have been a sports administrator or Secretary for many years, who has contributed to the lives of many people in the Community. The award can be made for any service to sport such as someone who has washed team strips, a volunteer driver, a fixtures secretary or a groundsman. All these tasks contribute to the local communities and they are worthy of recognition.

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD – This person should be over the age of 18 years and this award is aimed for recognising an outstanding individual who has achieved major success in their chosen sport. This can be selection to a National or Regional Team, or invited to attend a major event. The award can be made to athlete, coach or sports support staff. This award is presented to an individual for achieving personal success.

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD – This person should be under the age of 18 years. This award is aimed at recognising an outstanding individual who has achieved major success in their chosen sport. The award can be made to athlete, coach or sports support staff. This award is presented to an individual for achieving personal success.

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD – This award is presented to a qualified coach who has contributed to the success of an individual or team in the local community. The coach may also have achieved National selection by the National Governing Body to coach National or International Squads. The Coach may have also coached youth development squads. The coach of the year does not necessarily have to be performance related; the coach may also be rewarded for coaching youth or adults in the Community.

JUNIOR COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD – This award is presented to a qualified coach who is under the age of 18 years. This award is presented to a qualified coach who has contributed to the success of an individual or team in the local community. The coach may also have achieved National selection by the National Governing Body to coach National or International Squads. The Coach may have also coached youth development squads. The coach of the year does not necessarily have to be performance related; the coach may also be rewarded for coaching youth or adults in the community.

TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD – This award is presented to a club that have made a dramatic impact in their local community. This could include a league or cup success, a school team which has won a championship or

tournament. The award is open to any team in the local area.

CLUB OF THE YEAR AWARD – This award is presented to a club which has shown exceptional commitment to developing a club and the activities and services it offers to the local community over the last 12 months.

This could be developing the club infrastructure, commitment to developing club players, coaches, officials and volunteers.

DISABILITY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD – This award is aimed for recognising an outstanding individual who has achieved major success in their chosen sport in the last 12 months at county, regional, national or international success or representation. This award is presented to an individual for achieving personal success.