Gala’s Adam in a different class

Galashiels teenager Adam Leighton (pictured centre) struck gold in the U15 High Jump at the Scottish Schools Athletics Championships in Grangemouth last weekend.

He jumped 1.70m and was competing for Merchiston Castle School.

He also claimed fourth in the long jump, with a personal best of 5.45m.

Last Wednesday, Adam broke the U15 boys high jump record, leaping 1.71m at the Edinburgh Schools Athletics Championships.

Proud mum Nicola said: “Not a bad week’s work in the midst of exams!”

The Lasswade AAC athlete also went into the weekend’s event on the back of success in last month’s East of Scotland contest.