Gala quartet in Inter-District XC

Four young Gala Harriers athletes donned Scottish vests at the weekend as they represented the East in the Inter-District Cross Country Championships.

Faisal Khursheed, Calum Tharme (both U17M), Katie Rourke (U17W) and Gregor Collins (U13B) travelled to Holyrood Park in Edinburgh on Saturday to compete in the event, which ran alongside the Great Winter Run and the International Cross Country.

Faisal had a fantastic run, crossing the line fourth (21.44), with Calum also running well to finish 23rd in a time of 22.34. In the shorter U17Ws’ race, Katie ran strongly to finish 14th in 16.37.

Twelve-year-old Gregor Collins had a superb run in the U13 boys race, ending sixth in a time of 10.59.

The East U13 boys and U17 womens teams were both first in their age categories, with the U17 men’s team in second behind the West team winners.

A contingent of Gala Harriers runners also took part in the Great Winter Run but the main events of the day were the International cross country team relay, which saw Scottish athlete Laura Muir bring home the baton for Team GB, and the International Senior Men’s 8km race, where Mo Farah and last year’s winner, Garrett Heath, found the going tough, finishing seventh and sixth respectively.

Rising young Scottish athlete Callum Hawkins had a superb race, leading virtually all the way from the start, only losing out in the last few metres to the USA’s Leonard Korir.