Gala driver on the championship grid

The Super Car Touring Championship makes its second ever visit to Kockhill Racing Circuit in Fife this weekend – and is one of the most eagerly-awaited events of 2017 for Scottish Motorsport fans.

The event made its return in September with an historic double win by Italian racing legend Gabriele Tarquini and, this year, an increased entry list has been received, with some of the most iconic cars ever to have raced in the UK again doing battle on track.

Super Tourers will head line the grid – however, the thunderous Group A Sierras, and new era 2 litre BTCC cars from 92 onwards will also add to the grid, and maybe even older cars too.

Legend and double British Touring Car Champion John Cleland, from Galashiels, will be hoping for better luck than last year as he qualified third – but an engine issue in his Super Touring Vectra meant he was not able to race on either day.

Stewart Whyte, from Auchterarder, also had a heartache as was involved in two racing incidents which prevented him from finishing either race in his Honda Accord.

Knockhill director of events, Stuart Gray, said: “With a record entry of 15 Super Tourers including cars from BMW, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Volvo and Audi, we are over the moon that the championship is coming north with more number than last year.

“In addition to a quality grid on track, the pit lane garages will feature a whole host of special exhibits that will be on display and being paraded too. The complement of racers and show cars will attract race fans from all over.”

Formula One cars, in the shape of an ex-Nelson Piquet Benetton and Fernando Alonso Renault, as well as a F3000 of Laurent Aiello, will also be gracing the circuit and entertaining the fans and given idea conditions, one may well set a new lap record.

The teams will be arriving in Scotland from Friday onwards for testing and, unusually, the Super Tourers will have one race on Saturday and one race on Sunday, making it a full weekend of action from June 3-4.

Tickets are on sale now and up-to-date event information can be found on www.knockhill.com or by following both the Knockhill Facebook or Twitter (@krcircuit)