Gala Cricket Club marks promotion by staging reunion

Former players of Gala Cricket Club are being invited to its first reunion for 14 years.

All are invited to come along on Saturday, May 6, when Gala will host Kelso in the East Championship, following promotion last season.

Ex-players are invited to watch the game, which begins at noon, and reminisce with their former team-mates about their on and off-the-pitch memories.

Information will also be provided on the club’s new five-year strategy. A spokesman said: “We last held a similar event in 2003 as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations, which was a great night attended by many former players. We would love to see a similar turnout this year at the start of a big season for Gala, with a new strategy aiming to make the club more visible, vibrant and community-focused, as well as participation in the East Championship, the highest level the club has ever played in.” For more details, or to confirm attendance, email chairman Jim Johnston (jimbjohnston@hotmail.com), Mike Halls (mikehalls0612@btinternet.com) or secretary Kenny Paterson (kppaterson@yahoo.co.uk).