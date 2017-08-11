Full complement of riders for event in the valleys

The Whyte Bikes King and Queen of the Hill Enduro will feature a full capacity field of 500 riders when it kicks off in Innerleithen over the weekend of August 19-20.

The spectacular is organised by local cycling events company Hillside Outside, as part of the TweedLove events programme.

Part of a three-race series, the TweedLove Triple Crown Enduro is the largest attended enduro cycling event series in the UK in 2017, with almost 2000 riders visiting from all over the world, competing on some of the best mountainbike courses in the country.

This race also serves as the Scottish Enduro Championship and attracts many of the UK’s top riders looking for the top spot in a winner-takes-all enduro showdown.

Local volunteers and members of the TweedLove team have been working with Forest Enterprise Scotland to ensure the trails are in prime condition for one of the biggest events of the year.

“It’s a privilege to welcome so many fantastic riders here for a tough weekend of racing but a lot of good times too,” said TweedLove’s Neil Dalgleish.

“Enduro is a very friendly bike racing format, with lots of camaraderie in between the race stages, and the valley community does a great job of making our visitors so welcome – whether that’s a friendly face at event registration or hours of hard graft that go into making our trails the best in the land.

“I’m proud to be part of this amazing community – it’s the best bike place in the UK.”