Focus on talented young martial arts practitioners

Focus Judo Club in Galashiels has recently held gradings for all its junior players.

One of the coaches, Lee Allan, said: “We hold three sessions on a Monday night – under eights, nine years to teens, and seniors, and we now have a girls’ class on a Wednesday night, just before our senior session.”

This girls-only session, named ‘Judo Girls Rock’, is an initiative created by Judo Scotland, the governing body for judo in this country, and has been a great success at Focus Judo.

Many of the local girls started on this programme together and have all just been awarded their very first judo grades at the same time.

“We are starting the programme again in October, so we are very positive about this session and we’re sure it will go from strength to strength,” added Lee.

Senior players recently upgraded include Grant Dalgleish and Lee Kibble to green belt (3rd Kyu), Alistair McDonald to orange belt (4th Kyu) and Steve McLean to yellow belt (5th Kyu).

If you would like to try judo, there are sessions on a Monday at the Focus Centre in Galashiels from 6pm and hour-long ‘Judo Girls Rock’ on a Wednesday from 7pm. All details can be found at www.focusjudo.org

Pictured are the successful youngsters from the girls’ class holding their grading certificates.