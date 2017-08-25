Fine western form boosts Ellie’s English event hopes

Peebles athlete Ellie O’Hara continued her superb form last weekend at the Scottish Athletics Age Group Championships in Scotstoun, Glasgow, with a series of record-breaking jumps in the under-15 triple jump

Ellie, who was the Scottish record holder at 10.57 metres before the championships, put together a series of jumps over that distance, with leaps of 10.75 and 10.98 and, with her fifth bound, she smashed her record with an effort of 11.17 metres.

Ellie remains unbeaten at triple jump in all major championships since she entered the under-15 age group and the championships were the last major competition in Scotland before she moves up to under-17 for the indoor season.

She leaves the age group as indoor and outdoor champion for the past two years and Scottish record holder in both indoor and outdoor.

Her new record is longer than the current Scottish under-17 leading jump.

The Peebles High School pupil, who is coached by Linda Nicholson, will shortly be heading down to Bedford for the English National Championships, where she hopes to continue her fine form.

Ellie, who is pictured right (by Bobby Gavin) currently heads the UK rankings, so will be going there with confidence and in good form.

Her training partner, Henry Clarkson, also had an excellent championship through in the west.

On Saturday, he took silver in under 20 triple jump, with a fine attempt of 14.25.

On the Sunday, he went one better in long jump, where a leap of 6.99 gave him the gold medal.