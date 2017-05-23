Fine standards on display in annual boys and girls’ tennis tournament

The Hastings & Co Kelso Borders 14 and under boys and girls’ singles tennis tournament took place last Saturday at the Kelso Orchard club’s courts in Poynder Place.

Fifteen youngsters took part, despite atrocious weather. But at least the heavy rain stayed off for all three of the finals.

The girls played in a round robin group, resulting in a final between Mhairi Buchanan and Amy McDougall (both Earlston).

This was a very close affair, with a wide variety of classy shots from both players, before Mhairi emerged as the winner 5-4 (7-5) 5-3.

The boys’ final was contested by the same two boys as in 2016 but, on this occasion, the result was reversed, with Lewis Watt (Galashiels) beating last year’s champion Lachlan Ferguson (Selkirk) in a tense and exciting match truly worthy of a final. Lewis won over his valiant rival 5-4 (7-4) 3-5 (10-3).

The boy’s consolation final was even closer and also good to watch, with tennis of a very high standard between Alexander Hart (St Boswells) and Jamie Damarell (Earlston). Alexander was the victor by 4-2 4-5 (5-7)(10-7).

Organiser Lesley Thomas thanked everone who had supported the event in any way, while honorary member David Laing presented the trophies and prizes.

On Friday evening, Kelso under 18 boys team travelled to Peebles in the company of coach, Lee Brown. The team won by 6 -0 in games - and it’s worth noting that 11-year-old Joshua Mackellar played in the team – a definite future star for Kelso.

In addition, the club was very saddened to read of the death of 92-year-old Jim Brown, who was a founder member, long-term supporter and great friend of Kelso Orchard Tennis Club.

The club has expresses its heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife Mary and all the family.