Finals dominated by Peebles pupils

Primary school pupils from three cluster areas united at the Queen’s Leisure Centre, Galashiels, to compete the 2016 Sportshall Athletics Borders Finals.

Area winners and runners-up from three competitions vied for the ultimate honours, with

the top two teams going through to the East Region Finals which take place in Edinburgh in February.

It was the Peebles’ primaries who shone through on the day, with Priorsford and Kingsland, who were winners and runners-up respectively in their cluster, taking the top two placings. St Peter’s (winners) + Burgh (runners-up) made it through for the Galashiels cluster while Earlston (winners) + Edenside (runners-up) took the Earlston/Kelso cluster places.

The event was organised by Live Borders Athletics Sports Development and Active Schools, supported by Borders College students.

Gemma Ross, Live Borders Active Schools co-ordinator for the Earlston cluster, said: “Once again, it was a fantastic afternoon full of nervous excitement and anticipation.

“The sportsmanship from everyone was brilliant and it was great to seeing everyone giving it their all and not giving up.”

Boys’ and girls’ teams for each school compete in six track and six field events, earning their team points in every round. Ms Ross thanked PE staff and teachers, Borders College students and Peebles High School sports leaders for all their help with the event.