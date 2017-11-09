Feast of hockey for young Borders players

Selkirk Mini Hockey squads travelled to Hawick last Sunday to take part in a hockey festival.

Six Selkirk teams played against teams from Hawick, Duns and Kelso.

The teams worked well together and showed off some great skills they’ve been learning at training.

The next event for Selkirk Mini Hockey is a fundraiser for the Doddie Weir Trust on November 18.

In the morning, there will be some fun hockey sessions and the group will be selling teas and coffees in the Argus Centre. The theme for the morning will be tartan.