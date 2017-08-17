Farmer John sows seeds of six-day success

The Biennial Scottish 6-days orienteering competition is the biggest and most prestigious orienteering event held in the Uk with competitors coming from all over the world to take part.

Borders entrants made an impressive mark on the competition, with a number of local participants performing commendably.

Teviothead farmer John Tullie dominated the M60 category in the competition held in the rough forests of Deeside in Aberdeenshire.

John won his age category on three of the six days of competition to take victory from fellow Scottish veteran internationalist Donald Petrie, from Houston, with two Norwegians and an Australian making up the top five.

A total of 23 Roxburgh Reivers were among the 3000 competitors taking part, with Ellie Darlow from Melrose the only other podium finisher competing in the W10 class.

Sprint specialists Kirstin and Ian Maxwell also made their trip up north worthwhile, both finishing in third places in their respective classes on the rest day sprint event.