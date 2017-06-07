Excellent bowling at Earlston

Last weekend witnessed the Thomas Brown & Son Invitation Rinks tournament at Earlston Bowling Club.

Forecast rain failed to materialise with players and their supporters enjoying a highly entertaining day’s bowling in glorious sunshine.

Following some hard-fought group matches, rinks skipped by Earlston BC’s own Pat McNally, George A. Cessford and Peter Scott emerged winners of the three pools, with visitors from Ratho, skipped by Brian Campbell, emerging as the fourth semi-finalists.

And the West Lothian four, which also featured former Earlston man Murray Paxton, Jimmy Newlands and Alan Campbell, had saved their best till last.

After beating the Cessford quartet in a close-fought semi, they moved up the gears again to put the battling Scott rink, including Martin Goodfellow (Earlston BC), Ross Nichol (Kelso BC) and Davie Johnston (Gordon BC) to the sword in a dramatic final showdown.