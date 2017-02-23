Ellie excels at the Emirates

Cardrona athlete Ellie O’Hara continued her excellent recent form with two Scottish Championship titles and a new Scottish record in the recent Scottish Athletics Age Group Championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

The 14-year-old Peebles High School pupil, who is coached by Linda Nicholson and who has only recently returned to training following a series of injuries, took gold in the under-15 long jump with a personal best 5.35m, putting her third in the UK rankings in that event.

Less than an hour later, Ellie was in action again in her preferred event, the triple jump, and she continued her unbeaten run in major championships with a series of 10-metre jumps, culminating in a new championship best and Scottish record jump of 10.98m, putting her well clear in the UK 2017 rankings. Her 10.98 jump is the fifth longest in the all-time UK rankings for her age group.

Ellie’s training partner, Selkirk’s Henry Clarkson, also had a weekend to remember, taking the long jump title with a fabulous 7.60 and claiming silver in the triple jump the following day with 13.65. Bryony Paterson, also coached by Linda Nicholson, was unfortunate not to make the final in the triple jump despite an excellent final jump of 10.43.