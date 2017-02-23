Earlston hosts Borders badminton

Borders Primary Schools have staged a busy weekend of badminton championships.

The winner of the boys’ singles at Earlston HS on February 18 was Kieran Burns (Duns PS), with the runner-up Ross Wolfenden (West Linton PS).

Carrie Gibson (Coldingham PS) won the girls’ singles, and the runner-up was Chloe Blaikie (Drumlanrig PS).

The Colin Blaikie Sportsmanship Awards went to Izzy Molyneux (Kingsland PS) and Rory Gibson (Coldingham PS). Well done to all the players for making this such a great competition. Special thanks went to Harry Turnbull Ltd, Hawick, and RP Adam Ltd, Selkirk, for sponsorship.