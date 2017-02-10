Earlston captain’s team to the fore

On a sunny winter’s day, but with the going heavy, 24 Earlston Golf Club members travelled to Magdalene Fields at Berwick recently to play teh Captain v Vice-Captain matchplay competition.

The format was four-ball better ball and, after a close battle, the captain’s team emerged 4-2 winners. Outstanding prizes from the 2016 season were also presented. Pictured, left to right, standing, are Michael Scott (Colin Bain Knockout winner), Rodger Whiteford (Colin Bain Knockout runner-up), Janice Whiteford (nearest the pin) and Ross Aitchison (club champion). Seated are Brian Thorburn (captain) and George Cessford (vice-captain).