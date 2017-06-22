Double diary date for summer games athletes

Two open athletic meetings are set to be staged this weekend.

The first to take place is the City of Edinburgh Running Festival, at Meggetland, the home of Boroughmuir Rugby Club, on Friday evening (June 23).

On Sunday, the games circuit switches to the Borders for the Peebles Beltane Sports.

In its fifth year, the City of Edinburgh Running Festival has the 110 metres handicap as its top event.

A prize of £3000 awaits the victor of the sprint, which is the biggest purse of the summer games circuit.

There is also big money up for grabs in the 800 metres handicap, which is worth £1000.

The games in the capital begin at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, Whitestone Park is the venue for Peebles Beltane Sports.

A full Peebles card of senior and youth events has a 1.30pm start.