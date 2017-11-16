Did you see The Breakfast Club?

Another great weekend’s running included a fabulous treat for the Lauderdale Limpers’ Sunday morning ‘Breakfast Run’, which started and finished at The Greenhouse Cafe in Melrose.

A perfect, crisp and sunny morning took over 30 runners along riverside and woodland trails on a fantastic 10-mile route from Melrose to Abbotsford, over the hills to Cauldshiels Loch and back over Rhymers Glen to Melrose.

The complete route took about two hours, with a stop for a minute’s silence at 11am as a mark of respect for Armistice Day.

A warm welcome and delicious breakfast greeted the ‘Breakfast Runners’ on their return to Melrose at the Greenhouse Café.

The Limpers’ Latte Ladies also joined the Breakfast Run en route, completing run 19 of their challenge. You can read about their adventure and how they rated the experience on their blog www.beanthererunthat.com.