Defences like stone in Granite City

Granite City Wanderers 1s 0, Fjordhus Reivers 1s 0

Fjordhus Reivers hockey team made the long trip up to Aberdeen last Saturday for a National League 2 mid-table clash with Granite City Wanderers.

On a bright, yet chilly day, the home team had most of the early possession and created most chances.

Reivers did well to defend six penalty corners, with goalkeeper Rosie McLemman and defender Jenny Sharp saving the day with some fine clearances.

Midway through the first half, Reivers started to play with more width and strung some nice passes together in midfield.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for either team, as both defences held firm. For Reivers, Charlotte Fairburn and Meghan Campbell were outstanding in defence, playing with composure against much more experienced players.

In the second half, Reivers started the more brightly, with Sara Robson, Caitlin Wright and Chloe Richardson all causing problems in the Granite City defence. As the game came to a close, Reivers looked most likely to score but, as with the rest of the match, the defence held fast.

The draw ensured Reivers retained fifth spot in National League 2, staying three points above Granite City.

This week’s game is away to Edinburgh Hockey Club and will be the last before the winter break. Reivers’ player of the match was Charlotte Fairburn.