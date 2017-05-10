Community unites to provide new nine-hole golf course for junior players at Galashiels club

Golfing enthusiasts at the younger end of the age scale in Galashiels are looking forward to greater accessibility to their favourite sport.

Galashiels (Ladhope) Golf Club’s junior section started its season recently with an outstanding new facility on which to play.

With grateful financial assistance from local charities, sponsors and members, the club has constructed a new area which gives the junior devotees a small nine-hole course to enjoy.

The support and help of the backers was acknowledged by a special opening ceremony at the golf club, in which a local sporting personality was invited along to declare the course open and play the first tee shot.

The honours were performed by Alex Dunbar, Glasgow Warriors and Scotland rugby player (ex-Selkirk), who played a key role in Scotland’s RBS Six Nations campaign and scored a try against Ireland.

Club president Graham Forsyth hoped the new facility would help bring attention to the junior section and maybe enourage others to take up the game of golf.

Our picture, by Alwyn Johnston, shows Alex playing the inaugural tee shot on the new course, as some of the young golf players and ceremony guests look on.