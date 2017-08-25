Clear round to success for Yetholm Gymkhana

Over 100 entrants graced a wide selection of classes at the Yetholm Gymkhana, staged last Sunday at Yetholm Haugh.

In a broad selection of age groups, competitors contested various sections and, once again, the occasion highlighted the enthusiasm and ability for equestrian sport in the area.

“I think everybody had fun – everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,” said event secretary Sandy Forster.

There was a particulary large entry among the 16s and over, which was very pleasing.

Money was raised throughout the day for (Motor Neurone Disease) MND (Scotland) and The Difference, a charity run by the Borders General Hospital for cancer patients in the Scottish Borders, as well as Yetholm village funds.

Categories included Working Hunter, Show Jumping, Equitation, Games, Six Bar, Handy Pony, Veteran Equitation, Fancy Dress, Cob, ScotNorth Showing and ScotNorth In-Hand.

Sandy added: “People seem to love it because it’s quite low-key. They can have fun. We tend to split classes and give out lots of rosettes. They just generally enjoy themselves and there is no pressure.”

People from the community helped stage the show and the organiseers were very gratful for the backing from local sponsors, said Sandy.

“Genuinely, people enjoy coming,” she added. “It is kind of low-key and have a good day out. There is some good, friendly rivalry – but that all adds to it.”