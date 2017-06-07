Cheap departures prove costly for Selkirk

Selkirk Cricket Club remain under immense pressure near the wrong end of Division Three after collapsing to defeat at home to Westquarter & Redding by 46 runs.

The visitors were invited to bat first by Selkirk skipper Rory Banks – who had won the toss – and openers Mumtaz and Misell settled well to weather the opening few overs.

Kenny Patterson was the man to make the Selkirk breakthrough, bowling Misell for two in the seventh before also removing Mumtaz just four overs later to make the score 25-2.

Aslam got himself to double figures before holing out in the 17th to give Ian Gardiner his first wicket in the match. Soon enough, Gardiner had another also, when Sheehan was judged lbw for seven, to leave his side 51-4.

Chaudry was batting well and frustrating the Selkirk bowling attack. Assisted by Abbid, they put on a respectable stand of 39 before Rory Banks dismissed the Westquarter number six for 15.

Mazhar and Modak both came and went without much of an impact, the latter giving Darren Fenton his first wicket. Fenton then took the important wicket of top scorer Chaudry, and after dismissing numbers nine and 10, the visitors were 123 all out.

Selkirk openers John Graham and David Gardiner made their way to the crease, knowing a solid start would be just what Selkirk required. Unfortunately, when Graham was bowled by Mazar for a duck in the fifth, Selkirk had just seven runs on the board.

After another five overs, things had gone from bad, to worse, to awful. Cheap dismissals for Gardiner, Banks and Gillie left Selkirk 15 for 4 and, after only a brief calm, Fenton also went for not very many to bring Ian Gardiner to the crease at 17 for 5.

Gardiner and Kenny Paterson got their team to a position where the most optimistic of people may have seen the smallest glimmer of hope. Between them, the pair amassed 39 over the next nine overs, helping the Souters past the 50 mark; alas, shortly afterwards, Ian Gardiner was caught and bowled by Chaudry for 13, to all but put the last nail in the coffin.

A quickfire 10 from John Allan was all the tail could muster, with Murphy nicking to slip for one, while Hughes and Easson both failed to trouble the scorers. When Paterson was bowled for a gutsy 25 it was game over – Selkirk all out for 77 in 33.1 overs.

Kenny Paterson bowled with his usual panache, picking up a couple of wickets before also batting through a tough innings, which deserved to be part of a better team effort. Ian Gardiner, once again, bowled incredibly well – his three wickets were vital in restricting some of the more dangerous opposition batsmen.