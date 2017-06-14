Chasers on the trail of success in weekend races

Three Chirnside Chasers travelled the short distance to the village of Stichill for their annual 10k on a cool and mainly dry morning last Saturday.

A brilliantly well organised event, the Stichill 10km is now a well-established fixture on the summer race calendar.

There were great runs all round, with David Abbott finishing 15th overall in 46.14, Tracey McCann 50.29 taking the trophy for first Veteran lady and Tilly Fuller in 51.23.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, a larger group of eight Chasers headed a little further afield to Bamburgh for RunNorthumberland’s increasingly popular, allegedly ‘flat and fast’ 10k.

It was another good running day in terms of weather, which remained cool with a gentle breeze and, more importantly, the rain stayed away.

There was another fine set of results, with Euan McGregor leading the Chasers home in a time of 50.24, followed by Carol Patterson 52.48, Nadine Moore 54.11, Nichola Stewart 57.23, Jenny Foster 58.28, Jenny Valance 59.21, Marilyn Payne 1.03.18 and Susie Arnott 1.05.43. Special mention went to Marilyn, who also claimed second place in her category.

Reversing roles for the day, it was the parents’ turn to shine while the kids cheered them on. Young chasers Oliver and Charlie Stewart, Keira McGregor and Emma Patterson did a great job of supporting mums and dads with lots of shouting, taking their spectator roles very seriously.

Lastly, two die-hard junior Chasers made their way to the second event on the Borders Athletics calendar, Hawick Games, on a miserable chilly Sunday afternoon.

Undeterred by the cold and rain, 11-year-old Kyle Taylor and 15-year-old Josh Abbott donned their green vests and put in some great performances. Unfortunately, Kyle missed out on the 90m junior final and he also ran in the 800m with a tough mark.

Josh, meanwhile secured a well-earned second place in the 90m final after a heat win and also claimed fourth place in the Under 17 100m final, running from scratch. He went on to finish seventh in the 400m final and, in his fourth and final race of the afternoon, came home sixth in the 200m final.

It was a busy couple of days in three different locations for the green vests, with brilliant performances all round.