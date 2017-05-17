Chasers catch up with honours at District championships

Chirnside Chasers scored some commendable successes in an action-packed weekend at the East District Track & Field Championships.

There were seven young Chasers taking part at Grangemouth – first to compete on a rather cold and damp Friday evening was Erin Moran, in the U15 triple jump.

All the previous hard work paid off, as Erin secured a great second place and silver medal.

On Saturday, Ali Vallance threw a brilliant personal best (pb) in the javelin and claimed a gold medal, while Ben Evans, in the U15 javelin, won silver and also took part in the hurdles, this time bagging himself a gold medal.

Not to be outdone by his older team mates, Kyle Taylor won a silver medal for his javelin throw, with a new pb, and a silver medal in U13 hurdles.

Hannah Meikle threw a silver medal-winning shot put and notched up new pbs in 800 metres and the long jump. Great new pbs were also picked up by Daniel Ross in 800 metres and Isla Taylor in the shot put.

It was a really successful championship for the young Chasers, with everyone coming home with at least one medal, or a new pb, or both.

Sunday morning saw another 14 Chasers taking part in a very different event. As part of a UK-wide initiative, the Decathlon Sports Series is staging a host of running events, aimed at increasing participation in running and by bringing together the local community. They are aimed at all ages and fitness levels – the only prerequisite is that participants are looking to run for fun.

And it certainly ticked that box for the 14 Chirnside Chasers who completed the 5km distance at Holyrood Park. With the added incentive of a free t-shirt, sports series goody bag and medal, as well as being free to participate, it looks like this will become a popular event in years to come.