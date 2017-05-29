Bronze for Gala’s Dianne in capital’s marathon festival

A trio of Gala Harriers secured podium finishes at the weekend, scooping silver and bronze medals at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival.

In the marathon, on-form Dianne Lauder had a superb run, completing the course in under three hours and finishing as third female, to take the bronze medal in a time of 2.54.46.

Complementing Dianne’s brilliant performance, Colin Brown ran the course in 3.30.21 and Neil Christie crossed the line in 3.53.33.

Julius Kipligat Korir was overall marathon winner in a time of 2.17.13, with Eddah Jepkosgei first female in 2.37.46. More than 6000 runners completed the 26.2 mile course.

Isla Paterson took silver following a fantastic run in the junior 5K, completing the course in 21.03, and Ewan Christie was also awarded silver after being second male home in the junior 2K, running a time of 7.18.

Darrell Hastie also had an excellent performance in the half marathon, finishing eighth overall in 1.12.47. Sara Green had a strong run, completing the course in 1.27.53 and finishing as 10th female.

In the 10k, Shona Smith crossed the line in 1.04.54 and, in the 5k, youngster Evan McConnell was 28th in 21.30.

Jack McDonald was 41st in the junior 5k, running in 23.53 and, in the junior 2k, Ross Christie also ran well, ending coming 28th in 8.10. Harris McDonald was close behind in 8.40, finishing 63rd overall.

The weekend of races took part around Holyrood Park, with the marathon and half marathon taking in some of the city’s famous landmarks and offering views of the scenic East Lothian coastline.