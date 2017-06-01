Borders youngsters court success

Young badminton enthusiasts from all over the Borders, who are part of a local development group dedicated to the sport, took part recently in a national event.

Ewan Stewart (guest player), James Clark, Matthew Domingo, Duncan Crowe, Chloe Blaikie, Izzy Molyneux, Carrie Gibson and Rebecca Richards, all from across the region, represented the Borders at the Under 12 Anglo Scottish Badminton tournament at the weekend.

Group chairman Christine Wylie said: “The Borders Badminton Group was delighted with the play of these young players at the tournament, held at the enviable new Inverclyde sports centre in Largs.

“All the players gained invaluable experience and the coaches were impressed with their efforts, for which many were representing the Borders for the first time.”