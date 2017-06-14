Borders triathletes tackle another episode in Series

Hartree JETS Triathlone Club, continued its domination of the Live Borders Series last weekend, as Scott Robertson took his first win on the circuit at Eyemouth.

Almost 100 entrants arrived at the town’s leisure centre on a largely dry but breezy Sunday morning to take part in either the main Sprint Triathlon, the fourth in the series, or the popular Come & Tri event.

Having notched a 10th place at the Galashiels event and fourth place at Selkirk, Robertson (28) was in a determined mood, with the key aim to close the gap between himself and his JETS teammates on the overall leaders table.

He said: “I really enjoyed competing in Eyemouth. It was quite a tough cycle. Heading out, there was quite a steep hill and a strong wind to contend with and I started to get concerned that the guys behind would be gaining on time.

“I stuck in, though, and managed to maintain a gap and secure my second ever triathlon win. I can see my results getting better and better and I am looking to continue that improvement going forward,” he added. Darnick’s Jamie McGowan was unlucky not to grab one of the podium places, finishing fourth overall in one hour 14 minutes and seven seconds, while Galashiels athlete Katrona Methven took her second series win on the bounce in the Female Vintage section.

Competing in his first triathlon series, Kelso’s Stephen Hyslop was delighted to come home in 13th place in a time of 01:21:02 and said: “It was pretty tricky out there, so I’m pleased with my performance. I’ve definitely got the bug now and can’t wait to compete in my home town event in August.”

Eyemouth lass Kirsty Wood took fifth place in the Female Overall section in a time of 01:32:31 but could have finished further up, had she not completed two extra lengths in her swim.

“You’re supposed to get tapped on the head after 28 lengths to let you know there are two to go and I never felt anything,” she explained. “I was counting but then started doubting myself. It’s fine, though. These things happen. Overall, I was pleased with how I did.”

The next event in the senior Series will be the Kelso Sprint Triathlon and Come & Try events, hosted by Kelso Swimming Pool (01573 229 944), on Sunday, August 13.

Kelso Sprint Triathlon – distances: 750m swim, 22.9km cycle and 5.66km run. Sprint start time is 9am. Race registration 7am-8.35am.

Kelso Come & Tri – distances: 400m swim, 11.68km cycle and 2.84km run. Start times – Come & Tri start time is 9am. Race registration 7am.

Live Borders area manager Lynne Lauder thanked everyone who took part and helped out at the event, while Triathlon development officer Robyn Methven presented the trophies. Sprint results:

Male Overall: 1 Scott Robertson (1 hour nine minutes and 24 seconds), 2 Graeme Starkey (01:10:35), 3 Craig Goldie (01:12:34). Female: 1 Michelle Short (01:26:16), 2 Isla Burns (01:27:37), 3 Karen McQuarrie (01:24:10). First Male Vintage: Adrian Foulds (01:46:27).

First Female Vintage: Katrona Methven (01:37:54). First Male Super Vet: Martin Duthie (01:17:15). First Male Vet: Craig Goldie (01:12:34). First Female Vet: Fiona Kellett (01:50:53). First Senior Male: Scott Robertson (01:09:24). First Senior Female: Michelle Short (01:26:16).

Come & Tri result: Male – 1 Andrew Whale (50 minutes 15 seconds). Female – 1 Seonaid Crosby 51:15.

Full results and overall points board are available at: triathlon@liveborders.org.uk.