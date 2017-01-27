Borders sporting stars get ready for gala occasion

Borders sporting success was at a premium last year, with outstanding performances stretching from the 31st Olympiad in Rio right down to achievements of the highest order at local level.

Next month, these phenomenal feats will be recognised when local charity Live Borders hosts the fifth annual Celebration of Sport Awards at Springwood Hall, Kelso.

The Awards are once again being supported by main sponsor GB Technologies, whose continual backing has ensured the event has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2013.

Mark Moncrieff, managing director of the Galashiels-based company, said: “We are proud to continue our sponsorship of these Awards, which recognise excellence and rewards those who strive to meet their goals.

“There are many parallels between sport and business and, as a company committed to growing and succeeding in the Borders, we are honoured to be able to play a part in showing our appreciation of our region’s sporting talent.”

The Awards recognise the wealth of sporting and coaching talent that exists across the region, from individual and team performances to coaching abilities, sporting events and services to sport.

Having been held in the east of the region since its inception, the Awards ceremony and gala dinner is this year heading east and will take place on Friday, March 3 at the Tweedside venue.

The event itself will feature 11 categories, including Sports Personality of the Year, and the induction of two of the region’s sporting greats into the Borders Sporting Hall of Fame.

The Borders public also has a chance to get involved, as two of the Awards will be decided by a public vote.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive Live Borders commented: “For the past four years, these awards have enjoyed amazing support from the Borders public, who have voted by the thousand for the sports people they would most like to see rewarded.

“The awards also play an important role in inspiring up-and-coming athletes and coaches, and in enhancing the reputation of the Borders as a centre for sporting excellence.”

This year, voting in the two public categories will take place through voting coupons in the local press and on the Live Borders Facebook page.

More details on the nominees for these Awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Ticket prices for the Celebration of Sport 2017 include a three-course meal and drinks reception on arrival.

Attendees will also be part of a great evening that celebrates Borders sporting success and achievement.

To book, contact the booking line on 01896 661150.

Categories and sponsors are:

Sports Personality of the Year (public vote) – GB Technologies.

Junior Sports Personality – Fiona Scott Journalist & PR Services.

Coach of the Year – Primitive Media.

Junior Coach of the Year.

Team of the Year (public vote) – Border Embroideries.

Club of the Year – Fantasy Prints.

Event of the Year – Origin.

Disability Sports Personality – Powertec.

Inspirational Performance – Astral Hygiene.

Service to Sport.

Hall of Fame – Endsleigh.