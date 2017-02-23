Borders runners tackle cross-country on the coast

The final round of the ever-popular Borders Winter Cross Country series took Lauderdale Limpers to the sunny seaside last weekend

Whitesands, near Dunbar, provided a fast, flat route, following coastal trails and sandy shorelines for both the junior and senior races.

Andrew Lawrie, Leahn Parry, Dean Whiteford, Ian Woodcock, Sarah Plint, Sarah McWhirter and Kim Stanfield represented the seniors.

The terrain suited nimble Andrew perfectly, as he flew round the course and was first Limper in (27min 19sec), recording a rare victory over Dean Whiteford (27.23). For the ladies, Sarah Plint also had a super speedy race (35.30), fulfilling her aim of being in the top 20 ladies and race series winner for the club.

But success didn’t end there – big congratulations went to Dean Whiteford, winning first local for the whole series, bringing the trophy back to Lauder for the fourth year in a row – a great achievement for the club, celebrating its 20th year.

The club’s juniors ran exceptionally well last weekend and throughout the series. First finisher for Limpers (and one to watch for the future) was Ruth Farnsworth (15.57), with Dylan Theedam-Parry (16.06) first boy for the club. Dylan also wins the club championship for the series.

Sarah Farnsworth (18.05), Jon Laing and Leo Robson (both 19.04), Tilly Lake (19.19) and Sarah Whiteford (20.02) also gained valuable experience and were a real credit to the club, enjoying their running and really improving as the series progressed.

Meanwhile, in Northumberland, Eb Rooney, arguably the best fell runner, secured an excellent 16th place in the 14-mile Northumberland Trail Run.

Finally, Lauderdale Limpers ‘Latte Ladies’, Susan Sutherland and Anne Lillico, continue to entertain through their online blog www.beanthererunthat.com.

To celebrate the club’s 20th year, they have set themselves a challenge to run between 20 coffee shops, taking in some fantastic trails along the way and sampling the cake and coffee when they reach each destination.

Their blog brings to life the routes they take, the people they meet and the laughs and adventures they have … well worth a read.

It’s a busy weekend for the club this weekend, as the members take on the Northumberland Coastal Half Marathon and the Glentress Trail Race on Saturday and the Lilliesleaf Trail 10k on Sunday.