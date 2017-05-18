Borders riders tackle demanding course

A remarkable weekend of endurance was experienced by the Scottish Borders Riding Club at Eildon Hills, St Boswells, from May 13-14.

There were over 100 horses and riders from all over Scotland and south of the border competing in distances of two-day 80km and two-day 60km, as well as 53km. A distance of 30km and 23km was also available over both days for those less competitive.

This year’s route was made better thanks to a large section of road work being removed at the beginning of the ride and replaced with grassy fields and tracks.

Despite this, the ride was still tough going, with the rain, mainly on Saturday, making it uneven underfoot as horses and riders passed over varied terrain of forestry tracks, open grassy fields and steep hilly climbs.

However, horses and riders were rewarded with amazing views out across the Scottish countryside as a result.

Colin Sykes and his horse Vlacq Irresistable, of the Borders branch, won the two-day 80km with an average speed of 13.36kmh, while the two-day 60 was won by Kaye Conafray and her horse Staffords Enchantres, with an average speed of 14.17kmh.

Thanks were extended to the route organisers and everyone who helped over the two days to ensure a great weekend was had by all. The group’s next ride is in Selkirk on June 11.

For more information on how to get involved, you can look on facebook or www.scottishendurance.com and click on the Borders link. Non-members are always welcome.