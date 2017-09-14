Borders green hosts league winners & knockout finalists

Members of the Border Bowling League have been toasting their respective champions at a special get-together in Galashiels.

The Border Bowling League champions for 2017 are Abbotsford BC.

They won the title in a close contest that went right down to the last game.

Going into the final week of league fixtures, Earlston, Waverley and Abbotsford all had a chance of topping the table.

Abbotsford and Earlston met at Earlston, and Waverley played Wilton at home. Waverley won against Wilton and anxiously awaited news of the game at Earlston.

However, it was Abbotsford who recorded a good away win by 88-60 and claimed the title, finishing alongside Waverley on 25 points but with a better shots difference.

Abbotsford are Border League Champions for the fourth time – their previous successes came in 1983, 1999 and 2002.

In the Second Division, it was Peebles who came out on top.

Newtown and Peebles met in the last week of the league campaign and the winners were destined to be champions.

Newtown had home advantage but Peebles claimed the win, and the trophy, by 67 shots to 56. This is the first time Peebles have been Division2 champions.

The Senior League was won by Wilton, who went 15 games undefeated to claim the title with two rounds to go. They lost their last two games but still finished six points clear of nearest challengers, Kelso. This is the fourth Senior League title for Wilton.

All the league winners were presented with their trophies at Waverley BC in Galashiels last Saturday at the League Knockout Finals Day, following the Plate final.

Wilton B overcame Waverley B and then defeated Abbotsford B in the Knock Out Plate, followed by Waverley A defeating Jedburgh in the Knock Out Cup final.