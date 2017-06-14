Borders girls put up gallant show in U16 hockey final

Fjordhus Reivers sent a girls’ team to compete in the Scottish Hockey U16 tournament, held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Saturday.

The young players, all who play for the ladies’ 4s and 5s team, have had an exceptional season and were looking forward to putting knowledge gained in to action.

The girls approached their first Section A game against Watsonians with no fear and showed some excellent positive passing play to be 2-0 up at half time, through goals from Hannah Miller and Beth Logan. Watsonians pulled one back in the second half.

In the next game, opponents Inverleith put out a very young team. Although they played some very composed hockey for their years, they were no match for the speed and efficiency of the Fjordhus girls who, over 40 minutes of play, slotted seven goals past them. Molly Turnbull and Beth Logan hit two apiece, with others from Sophie Laurie, Molly Morris and Imogen Dawson. Inverleith nevertheless played some very good hockey, which earned them two goals.

Reivers’ place in the final was secured but it was always going to be tough against CALA, who had defeated Kelso 3-0 and Uddingston 8-0. CALA opened the scoring, which spurred the Fjordhus girls into action and, from then on, they dominated the game creating countless opportunities. They hit the post and had the ball saved off the linebefore Molly Morris equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Molly Turnbull put Reivers ahead in the second half but tiredness unfortntunately set in and CALA stole it with two late goals. It was a very disappointing end after a fantastic performance from the girls, who had all worked so hard.

However, it was a tremendous day of hockey from the girls and lots of learning to take from the experience.

A special mention went to Rosie McLeman and Amy Davenport, both the Fjordhus Reivers goalkeepers, who travelled early to the competition to help out Inverleith.

The Edinburgh girls had sent an SOS to all clubs looking for a ‘keeper. Both Borders girls played every game for the young capital side, which was a great reflection of the spirit in which the sport is played.

Coach Janet Jack said: “These were fantastic results, considering the very high level of competition they were playing in.

“It is fantastic to see these young Borders players competing and achieving at the very top level of Scottish club junior hockey. We are very proud of their willingness to learn and exceptional hard work over the season.

“As coach, I could not have asked more of them this season – happy players, successful players. The future is bright for the club and Borders hockey.”

On Sunday, the girls were again in action in the Inverleith tournament at Edinburgh Academy – where there was another amazing representation of the club, and more great learning experiences for the U16 girls.

They started off the tournament with a 3-2 win over Inverleith, followed by a 1-0 win over Grange, and got their own back for the previous day with a 2-1 win over CALA, before an absolutely nail-biting final match against Watsonians to decide who won the tournament.

The girls put everything into the game and took a very strong Edinburgh team to sudden-death running penalties, but just lost out 2-1.

There was a massive shout out to goalkeeper Amy Davenport, who kept the girls in the game numerous times and pulled off some amazing saves during the running penalties.