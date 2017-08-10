Borders athletes go into the valley

Over 20 Team Borders athletes were invited to take part in the Forth Valley League’s annual Invitation Select Match at Grangemouth last Saturday, for which the League selects four mixed teams to represent Divisions 1-3 and the President’s Select. The Borders athletes were spread equally between the Division 1 and President’s teams.

The Select match was preceded by the League trophy presentations for the 2017 season, with team skips Ben Evans and Ellie O’Hara going up onto the podium to receive the Division 1 Overall and Track trophies which were secured by Team Borders at Match 3 in June, their third successive season as League Champions.

Borders athletes in the Forth Valley League event.

The young athletes from across the Borders put in some great performances, despite the monsoon-like conditions which delayed the start and flooded the track.

An impressive 24 medals were brought home, including nine golds won by: Kyle Taylor (Chirnside) U13B 75mH 14.1s, Michael Girdler (Moorfoot) U15B 100m 11.9s, Samantha Dagg (TLJT) U13G 200m 28.1s, Finn Douglas (TLJT) U15B 300m 39.8s, Ross Christie (Gala) U11B 800m 2.40.05, Ethan Elder (Moorfoot) U15B 1500m 4.33.1, Harris Ross (Chirnside) U11B Shot 7.03m, Ben Evans (Chirnside) U15B Javelin 35.98m, Kacey Taitt (TLJT) U13G Long Jump 4.40m.

Seven silver medals were secured by: Ben Evans U15B 80mH 13.1s, Neco Lennie (Lauderdale) U11B 100m 15.0s and U11B 200m 31.2s, Ewan Christie (Gala) U13B 1500m 4.53.5, Charlie Stewart (Chirnside) U13B Discus 13.91m, Keira MacGregor (Chirnside) U13G Javelin 14.76m, David Cathcart (Moorfoot) U13B Javelin 24.53m.

Eight bronze medals went to: Samantha Dagg U13G 100m 13.4s, Ben Evans U15B 200m 25.8s, Imogen Lewis (TLJT) U15G 300m 44.2s, Esme Minto (Moorfoot) U13G 800m 2.44.0, James Clare (Moorfoot) U13B 800m 2.32.6, Tammie-Louise Hunter (Chirnside) U15G Javelin 22.84m, Ellie O’Hara (Moorfoot) U15G Long Jump 4.69m, Kyle Taylor U13B Javelin 19.11m.

The Division 1 team pipped the President’s Select team by 12 points.