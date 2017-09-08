Borders athletes at peak form in Perthshire

The Lauderdale Limpers Running Club enjoyed a high-profile weekend in Aberfeldy, thanks to their colourful vests and athletic achievements.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Aberfeldy & District, the Highland Perthshire Marathon and Half Marathon run or cycle event is a superbly organised, great value and friendly event.

In glorious sunshine, Leahn Parry led the charge from the Lauderdale Limpers, with Calum Stewart in hot pursuit.

The course is a 13-mile loop, which takes participants through some stunning scenery. Starting at the iconic Wades Bridge in Aberfeldy, the route heads west through the village of Weem, past the historic Castle Menzies and out

towards Drummond Hill, with great views towards Schiehallion and Glen Lyon.

The miles fly by on a mainly flat route for seven miles before reaching the village of Kenmore, with fantastic views westwards up Loch Tay as entrants go over the River Tay at Kenmore bridge. Here, the route leaves the public road and heads through the grounds of Taymouth Castle, before heading up hill back on to the public road to Aberfeldy.

The final miles follow the River Tay and, although it is undulating, the general gradient is downhill, with views across the river to the historic Appin of Dull. Then Castle Menzies comes into view across the river and runners are back in Aberfeldy.

Ian Woodcock, opting to run the full marathon, continued after mile 13 around the famous Black Watch monument before going around the route again.

All Limpers successfully completed the half marathon challenge, with Leahn Parry, Eb Rooney and Calum Stewart the top team in terms of finishing times but, in terms of effort and enjoyment, equalled by all.

Ian Woodcock completed the marathon, crossing the finish line in just over 5hrs 50minutes to whistles and cheers from the crowd, as everyone felt immensely proud of his excellent performance.