Baz barely gives Borders Select time to Settle

A blistering knock by West Indian Baz Ward saw Settle defeat a Border Select side in a friendly on Monday.

The hard-hitting opener smashed 139 not out to take the Yorkshire side to victory by 10 wickets.

Ward, who is tipped as a potential future international player, hit 12 fours and nine sixes as Settle overtook the Select side’s total in just 22 overs.

Earlier, the Select side had scored a seemingly challenging 185 for 6 from their 30 overs, with Kelso’s overseas amateur Michael Eckard in impressive form again.

The South African scored 84, including eight fours and five sixes, while Hawick’s Ronan Alexander also batted well to make 46, with Gala’s Ash Rhode the next top scorer on 18.

Ben Hulse was best bowler with 2 for 10.

Ward took the game to the Select side from the start of his innings and, despite a spirited showing from the home team, they were unable to handle the power of Ward.

He was supported by his fellow West Indian Biz Mardox (42 not out) as they cruised to victory.

Best bowler was Gala’s Dinesh Tharanga, who conceded only 14 from his four overs – miraculous in the circumstances.

The day before, the annual Paterson-Davidson Memorial match once again fell victim to the weather – but Gala reclaimed the trophy after winning a bowl off 3-1.

Both teams also welcomed the six charity cyclists – Ron Murray, Doug Welsh, Kev Mania, Alan Brown, Stevie Halls and Keith Irvine – who completed a 185-mile challenge from Settle to Gala, raising over £5000 for Prostate Scotland.

Donations can still be made at each cyclist’s JustGiving pages.

BORDER SELECT

R. Alexander b R. Davidson 46

G. Davidson lbw B. Mardox 7

R. Pringle ct & b B. Mardox 13

M. Eckard b W. Davidson 84

A. Rhode b B. Hulse 18

D. Tharanga ct W. Davidson b B. Hulse 4

T. Brown not out 0

E. Alexander not out 6

Extras – 8

Total – 185 for six wickets

B. Ward 6-1-20-0; W. Davidson 5-0-28-1; B. Mardox 7-1-53-2; R. Davidson 6-1-34-1; J. Fielden 3-0-34-0; B. Hulse 3-0-10-2.

SETTLE

B. Ward not out 139

B. Mardox not out 42

Extras – 6

Total – 187 for 0 wickets

C. Davidson 4-0-38-0; S. Hosny 3-0-21-0; T. Brown 4-0-26-0; J. Henderson 2-0-16-0; D. Tharanga 4-1-14-0; M. Eckard 1-0-19-0; A. Rhode 3-0-38-0; G. Davidson 1-0-6-0.