Awesome October for Limpers athletes

Lauderdale Limpers have been covering some awesome mileage this month.

In the Scottish Highlands on October 15, Senga Plain achieved a personal best (PB) at the Loch Ore 10K.

A week earlier, Calum Stewart ran the epic Sparkasse Three Country Marathon, which took him through Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 3 hours 12mins – a fantastic achievement.

Jess Entwistle achieved a PB at Kielder 10K on October 7, finishign as 20th lady (115th overall) in 49:35. Husband Jamie Entwistle (pictured), also a Lauderdale Limper, ran the Kielder marathon the following day (running for Team Police) in 04:16.

Jamie also took part in the Helvellyn Lakeland 15K Trail Race held on October 14, ending 62nd overall (in a field of 313) in 01:14 – another superb accomplishment.

Meanwhile, the Limpers’ Latte Ladies continue their quest to find the best cake and coffee in the Scottish Borders, running some stunning trails as they go.

Check out their latest trail and coffee shop review on the blog -www.beanthererunthat.com