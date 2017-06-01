Athletics season starts at Earlston

The Borders athletics season opens its doors with Earlston Games this Saturday.

The main event on a bumper Earlston card is the 90 metres handicap, which consists of nine heats.

Poised to run in the fifth heat of the event is young Berwick flyer Cameron Tindle.

Having already made his mark in the games scene, Tindle (18) is also highly established in the amateur athletics world, having represented Scotland, and is currently involved in the trials for the forthcoming European Junior Championships.

On Saturday, the Stirling University student will be bidding to win the Earlston sprint for the third year in succession.

On both previous occasions, he hit the winning trail from a back mark spot of scratch. This time around, he goes from minus two metres.

A host of other TLJT club members will also be gunning for victory on Earlston’s ‘Haugh’ track, including the evergreen veteran Tommy Finkle (13m), rising prospect Gary Caldwell (5.5m) and Mhairi Henderson (22m).

Kelso pair John Fleming (9.5m) and Fraser Neil (7m), Hawick duo Matthew Bell (11.5m) and Philippa Robertson (16.5m), Jedburgh’s Martha Douglas (18m) and Scott Elliot (15m), Colin Bruce (12m) and Geoff Keen of Selkirk (12.5m) and Natasha Turnbull of Peebles (17.5m) are among many other Border runners set to be in action.

Hawick’s Rory Anderson (25m) is backmarker in the 800 metres handicap. Colin Welsh of Kelso (28m), Kobe Stevens of Moorfoot (28m), James Clamp of TLJT (70m) and Lauren Corbett of Hawick (170m) also go in the half mile.

A full programme of senior and youth races completes the Earlston bill.