Former Hearts FC player and manager, and ex-boss of Hawick Royal Albert and Gala Fairydean, Jim Jefferies, was the organiser of the recent Lauder Elderly Gentlemen’s Golfing Society (LEGGS) annual autumn outing to Dunbar Golf Club.

It certainly was a game of two halves in East Lothian, as the score cards told, with a total of 206 points scored on the outward nine, and only 151 on the back nine when facing a stiff westerly breeze.

Jim proposed a vote of thanks to Dunbar greens staff and the catering for their excellent service, which was enjoyed by all, while Jim was also thanked for organising the event.

Captain Drew Kellett presented the prizes as follows – winner of The Paterson Trophy, Matt Whiteford; second Keith Ackerman, third Bill Hollands. The best outward nine was by Ron Darling and the best inward nine came from Jim Jefferies.