Adam is the first man

Adam Leighton, from Galashiels, won the gold medal in the U15 high jump at the Scottish Athletics Championship at Scotstoun last Sunday, with a leap of 1.71 metres.
It was his fourth title this year, having won the East of Scotland Championships, Edinburgh Schools and Scottish Schools.
Adam was also fresh from winning the Forth Valley League Presidents Select Match recently, with a personal best of 1.75m.
