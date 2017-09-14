Action-packed start to new campaign for Reivers squads

Fjordhus Reivers hockey laides have already had a super-lively September to begin their new season – even before the start of last Saturday’s league campaign.

The Ladies’ first team got their season off to a flying start with a 5-2 home win against CALA Ladies.

In an exciting and skilful match, Fjordhus settled quickly and started strongly, quickly pressurising the CALA defence.

An early strike at goal rebounded to Sara Robson, who deftly beat the keeper to put Fjordhus 1-0 ahead with 15 minutes gone. Ten minutes later, Chloe Richardson added another goal after using her pace and great skill to beat a number of players before hammering the ball into the net.

The Fjordhus back line of Emma Grieve, Jenny Sharp, Daniel Walker and Hannah Miller proved too strong for CALA, who were unable to penetrate the Fjordhus goal. Another superb strike by Chloe Richardson saw Sara Robson collect the ball on the left post and quickly knock into the goal to make the half-time score 3-0 to Fjordhus.

CALA were quick off the mark in the second half and were awarded a penalty corner which resulted in their first goal of the game. Fjordhus were to quick to respond and Chloe Richardson retaliated with an excellent break, ending in a formidable strike to make it 4-1.

The young Fjordhus team showed great maturity and good decision-making, and a well-worked penalty corner saw Chloe Richardson get her hat-trick and Fjordhus’s final goal of the match.

CALA were awarded a penalty stroke, which Fjordhus’ keeper, Rosie McLeman, deftly saved. However, a minute later, CALA once more broke into the Fjordhus circle and pulled another goal back.

Elsewhere, the Ladies 2s took on Boroughmuir 1s in the East Premier league and won 1-0. The Ladies 3s , who have just gained promotion this year to East League 1, drew 1-1 with Watsonians 3s, while the Ladies 4s defeated Stirling Wanderers 2s by 2-1.

Fjordhus began the month with #hockeyfest, a GB initiative to promote clubs to the community and encourage more players to play hockey within the club environment.

Lots of new members came along to make new friends in the ‘hockey family’. Over 150 people enjoyed the occasion, in glorious sunshine.

The club was very lucky to have ex-Fjordhus and current Scotland and GB player Sarah Robertson along for support. Praising the club, she said: “What a fantastic club and great to see numbers always going up. What a great place to grow up playing hockey.”

Fjordhus Reivers’ parents and committee were then invited to host the Argentinian College of St Albans. Thirty girls duly arrived and were immediately involved with the club in a number of fun eight-a-side games, followed by a BBQ.

The girls were billeted out to families and returned the following morning to Tweedbank, after which they had a tour of the region.

The next evening, the visiting girls were involved in two matches with the club’s U16 and U18 teams. They were very close and competitive games and the second half of the evening saw the girls mix teams and play alongside each other. This was a fantastic experience for the club and many friendships were made.

Everyone who helped in any way with the festivities was thanked by the club.

