Accurate players score a boules eye

Teams from MelroseGala and Moffat Petanque Clubs – part of a new petanque league for the south of Scotland – are pictured demonstrating their support for the inclusion of the boules sport in the 2024 Olympics.

They are holding a boule to their right eyes – the international gesture initiated by the Federation Internationale de Petanque et Jeu Provencal.

The picture was taken at the Kingsknowes Hotel in Galashiels, after MelroseGala beat Moffat by five games to one in the most recent league match. Other teams in this new league of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports are Inverleith and Walkerburn.

MelroseGala PC meets every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the Kingsknowes Hotel, while Moffat PC meets every Sunday in Station Park, Moffat – experienced and new

players are always welcome.