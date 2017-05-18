Moorfoots’ Scott still nifty at 50

Three Moorfoot runners took part in Saturday’s Penicuik Harriers 10k. The field was strong again, with several young runners taking top places, and the winning time over a challenging, undulating route in windy conditions was 34min 46sec.

Scott McDonald (pictured right) raced for the first time since turning 50 – having spent his birthday in A&E with an infection – and won the male Master 50+ category in 38.08, 16th overall. Darin Dougal (left) was not far behind with 38.23 and 18th (3rd M40), while Robert Wilson ran a strong 48.20.

More Moorfoots news will appear next week.