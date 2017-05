Gala Harrier Jenny Forbes struck gold in the Loch Leven Half Marathon on Saturday. The local athlete was first female home, completing the course in a time of 1hr 26min to cross the line in 18th place overall. Jenny’s husband Rob also competed, coming 40th overall and finishing as 17th V40 male in a time of 1:30.

More than 470 runners took part in the picturesque race which takes place around the undulating shores of Loch Leven in Perth and Kinross.