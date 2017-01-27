Selkirk’s Redbeard plunders race prizes

In-form Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd and jockey Sam Coltherd were back in the winners’ enclosure earlier this week.

The latest success came on Tuesday at Wetherby when winning the Racing UK Handicap Chase over two miles, three and a half furlongs.

Captain Redbeard, who strode to victory his first Chase, won a competitive eight-runner race when he put the rest to the sword from four fences out and won by a convincing five lengths.

The Coltherds were also successful at the Jedforest Point to Point last Sunday, winning the Ladies Open with Damiens Dilemma, owned by the Robert Miller-Bakewell and ridden by Hawick jockey Harriet Bryce.

There was a very strong Borders presence across the whole P2P race card, at Friars Haugh in Kelso.

Selkirk’s leading amateur female jockey, Rachael McDonald, was on board the 4-6 favourite, Wind of Hope, in the Ladies Open, but 22-year-old Harriett, who is an employee of Stuart Coltherd, clinched the spoils by a neck at 7-4.