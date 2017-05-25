One for the ladies at Kelso

The ever-popular Ladies Day is back at Kelso Races for its 11th year – and in 2017 it will be bigger and better!

As well as a fantastic card of seven National Hunt races, there are also two Pony Races and the ‘Flying Fillies Charity Race’, in aid of The IJF and The House that Jack Built.

But the action isn’t just on the track – and it’s not just the horses that will be looking their best on the day.

A. Hume Country Clothing, based in Kelso, generously sponsors the Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Couple competition. Archie Hume and his team will be on hand on the day to pick the 10 finalists and winners – and with three £150 A. Hume vouchers to be won, it is certainly worth going the extra furlong and taking part.

Karen Reid, of Karen Reid Designs, kindly sponsors the Best Hat competition and will be keeping an eye out for the unique and stunning hats on show. She is generously offering a £300 voucher for one of her ‘Creations of Excellence’ as a prize to the winner on the day.

The racecourse organises a Best Dressed Window competition in the town in the run-up to Ladies Day – and this year saw a bumper amount of entries. For the first time, the voting was opened up to the public, who got the chance to ‘like’ their favourite on the racecourse’s Facebook page. There were over 1200 votes in total over17 entries and Border Blooms came out victorious, with more than 300 votes.

Gail Watson, of Border Blooms, created a wonderful display with a fascinator made of flowers, and a matching bag and shoes made of all sorts of flowers and foliage. Gail said if she won, she would wear the hat to Ladies Day, so that’ll be something to look out for.

There were some other fantastic runners-up, including Swans Shoes, Reflections Bridal and James Stewart and Son, who had some help from the pupils of Ednam Primary School.

It’s not too late to get your tickets for Ladies Day and you can get a discount if you book before noon on Friday, May 26.

This meeting rounds off what has been a hugely successful year for Kelso, with record prize money just short of £1 million. Racing returns to Kelso for the new season on Wednesday, September 20 with the Twilight Meeting.

For more information, log on to www.kelso-races.co.uk