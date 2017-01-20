Make a Point of going to Kelso

Point-to-point racing comes under orders at Kelso this Sunday, when the Jedforest hosts the first Scottish fixture of the season at Friars Haugh.

The track is in great order, thanks to course manager Jamie Innes.

Opening race of an exciting afternoon’s sport is the StorageXpress and Border

Berries Borders Hunts Club race at 12.30pm – the first leg of the inaugural MKM Building Supplies championship series.

The Northern Area’s hard-working secretary Tony Hogarth bids to take the prize back to his Mosshouses home with Molten Brown.

Berwickshire-based William Ramsay is double-handed with Great Gusto and Pyjama Game, while Hawick owner Gavin Hamilton pins his hopes on The Ice Factor.

The Musselburgh Racecourse and Dick Vet intermediate race has 10 entries, with the Lesley Coltherd-trained For Yes carrying the colours of Northern Area chairman Robert Miller-Bakewell from Melrose.

Hawick handler Karen Lynn has entered Viacometti in this and also the opening race, while Whisperdale carries the hopes of retired auctioneer Jack Clark from Melrose.

A new national sponsor, Skinners Pet Foods, supports the ladies open race at 1.30pm – a qualifier for the Stratford final on June 9.

Hawick-based mother and daughter team, Di and Joanna Walton have the choice of Carters Rest or Oscar Stanley. Other Hawick contenders include Phillipa Shirley-Beavan’s Sorcier and Alan Brown’s Wind of Hope.

Gain Horse Feeds return as sponsors, this time backing the Men’s Open race – a qualifier for the Cheltenham final in May – which has 13 entries.

Another Dark Rum represents former Grand National winning trainer John Leadbetter.

Cave Hunter was a non-runner at Kelso races on Sunday, and could make a reappearance here for Hawick trainer Wendy Hamilton, who has enjoyed great success with Niel Manning’s gelding.

Edmund Vestey kindly sponsors the eight-strong restricted race, where enthusiastic new recruit Lucy Brown, from Bonchester, is booked to ride Sorcier.

Penultimate race of the afternoon is the Jockey Club and Charlotte Agnew Eventing mares maiden race, which has attracted just three entries.

Selkirk jockey Rachael McDonald is due to partner the Jane Hunter-trained Wish for Gold, whose only two opponents are Anthea Morshead’s Premier Blanc and Ginginny for Chris Dawson.

Racing concludes with the Turcan Connell and Billy Stenhouse Memorial race at 3.30pm, which has attracted the biggest entry of the afternoon at 15.

Melrose trainer Jo Luton has booked Galashiels jockey Gary Beaumont to ride Monango High, while in-form Hawick jockey Ryan Nichol takes the ride on the Gary Rutherford-trained Pickle and Tickle.

While the course remains unaltered, there will be a new layout this year with the lunch tent situated above the paddock. You can enjoy Sunday lunch with family and friends while you watch live televised racing.

Tickets, which include free entry, are available from kirsty@itfitzmarketing.co.uk.

There’s also the chance to win a lesson with British team even rider Oliver Townend. There will be hot food and a bar available throughout the day. Gates open at 11am, with free car parking.