Lyall plays a Blinder at Selkirk races

Peaky Blinder, ridden by first-time winner Lyall Hodgins, coasted to victory in the Gala Rig Mile at the Selkirk Flapping Association August meeting last Saturday.

The Ettrick Forest Handicap, over one and a half miles, was won by Sean Huggan on Rewritten, and he also took the six-furlong South Common Stakes Handicap on Full of Magic, while the seven-furlong Three Brethren Handicap went to Gladiator, ridden by Gary Berridge.

The Chip Millar Pony Race, over three furlongs, was won by Frances Cromarty on Oakley. Jim Henderson of Bars4You sponsored the £50 prize for each winning jockey.